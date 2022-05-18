45 pictures as Burgess Hill Town celebrate season - and bid farewell to legend Pat Harding

Local legend Pat Harding is moving up after years of superb service to the Hillians as he steps down to the SCFL and goes back to Hassocks. But the popular figure was one of many to pick up rewards as the club looked back on a season of success in which the first team only just missed an Isthmian south east play-off spot. Chris Neal was there to capture the presentations and you can see his pictures of players, volunteers and fans on this page and the ones linked. And you can read all about Harding's next chapter in the Middy - out on Thursday.