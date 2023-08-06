46 FA Cup pictures - Lancing beat Rusthall 5-0 in extra preliminary round
Harry Heath (2), George Taggart and Andrew Briggs (2) were the scorers as the Isthmian south east warmed up for next weekend’s league opener at home to Merstham with cup success. They will visit Badshot Lea in the next round on Saturday, August 19.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Lancing-Rusthall game on this page and the ones linked.
FA Cup results featuring Sussex sides
Balham 0-4 Steyning Town Community
Broadbridge Heath 0-1 Sheerwater
Chipstead 1-1 Peacehaven & Telscombe
Crowborough Athletic 3-0 Shoreham
Eastbourne Town 1-3 Faversham Town
Epsom & Ewell 2-1 Horsham YMCA
Hassocks 1-1 Erith Town
Haywards Heath Town 0-5 Whitstable Town
Holmesdale 1-2 Midhurst & Easebourne
Horley Town 4-0 Punjab United
Lancing 5-0 Rusthall
Newhaven 3-1 Little Common
Pagham 0-4 East Grinstead Town
Phoenix Sports 1-2 Eastbourne United
Saltdean United 2-4 Badshot Lea
Southall 1-0 Chichester City
Spelthorne Sports 2-1 Loxwood
Sutton Common Rovers 1-1 Burgess Hill Town
Three Bridges 2-2 Crawley Down Gatwick