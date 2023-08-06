46 FA Cup pictures - Lancing beat Rusthall 5-0 in extra preliminary round

BREAKING
Dave Altendorff’s Lancing made comfortable progress to the preliminary round of the FA Cup by beating Rusthall 5-0 in the extra preliminary round at Culver Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

Harry Heath (2), George Taggart and Andrew Briggs (2) were the scorers as the Isthmian south east warmed up for next weekend’s league opener at home to Merstham with cup success. They will visit Badshot Lea in the next round on Saturday, August 19.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Lancing-Rusthall game on this page and the ones linked.

FA Cup results featuring Sussex sides

Balham 0-4 Steyning Town Community

Broadbridge Heath 0-1 Sheerwater

Chipstead 1-1 Peacehaven & Telscombe

Crowborough Athletic 3-0 Shoreham

Eastbourne Town 1-3 Faversham Town

Epsom & Ewell 2-1 Horsham YMCA

Hassocks 1-1 Erith Town

Haywards Heath Town 0-5 Whitstable Town

Holmesdale 1-2 Midhurst & Easebourne

Horley Town 4-0 Punjab United

Lancing 5-0 Rusthall

Newhaven 3-1 Little Common

Pagham 0-4 East Grinstead Town

Phoenix Sports 1-2 Eastbourne United

Saltdean United 2-4 Badshot Lea

Southall 1-0 Chichester City

Spelthorne Sports 2-1 Loxwood

Sutton Common Rovers 1-1 Burgess Hill Town

Three Bridges 2-2 Crawley Down Gatwick

1. Lancing v Rusthall in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg

Lancing FC beat Rusthall 5-0 in the FA Cup extra preliminary Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Lancing v Rusthall in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).jpeg

Lancing FC beat Rusthall 5-0 in the FA Cup extra preliminary Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Lancing v Rusthall in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg

Lancing FC beat Rusthall 5-0 in the FA Cup extra preliminary Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Lancing v Rusthall in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (41).jpeg

Lancing FC beat Rusthall 5-0 in the FA Cup extra preliminary Photo: Stephen Goodger

