It was a five-minute spell just before the hour that cost Borough the points – as Kwesi Appiah scored two and Matt Rush one to make the game safe for Wood.

The defeat left Adam Murray’s team down to fifth, and now seven points behind leaders Dorking.

Sussex’s other NLS contenders Worthing also had an off-day, going down 4-0 at Slough for their first defeat in 14 league games.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from Boreham Wood-Eastbourne Borough on this page and those linked and get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

