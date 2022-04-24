Three weeks after Littlehampton Town's players and fans were celebrating victory in the semi-finals of the FA Vase, they were jubilant again as the Golds won the Southern Combination premier division title, thanks to a 2-0 win over Bexhill. Jordan Clark and George Gaskin got the goals - and the celebrations could begin. It's the first of four trophies Golds hope to win in the next exciting month or so. See Martin Denyer's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and see video from the day by Tommy McMillan on this link.