47 FA Cup pictures from Newhaven's 7-1 win - plus news of how Steyning Town and Lancing got through

Newhaven beat Spelthorne Sports 7-1 to reach the first qualifying round of the FA Cup. See Paul Trunfull’s pictures from the victory on this page and the ones linked – and read how they, Steyning Town and Lancing got through below.

Newhaven 7 Spelthorne Sports 1

FA Cup preliminary round

by David Fuller

A four-goal second-half salvo from Ian Robinson helped Newhaven come from behind to advance into the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1962.

Having hit the woodwork twice in 60 seconds midway through the first half, the Dockers went behind five minutes before half-time.

Spelly’s Jamie Fuller was played through on goal and he dinked the ball over the advancing Jake Buss.

Parity was restored just before the interval. Callum Connor was bundled over in the area, allowing Alfie Rogers to equalise from the spot.

Whatever the Newhaven management said to their players at half-time clearly worked, for the Dockers came out a different team.

It took eight minutes for them to find the lead. Connor did brilliantly to win the ball in midfield before surging into the area and pulling the ball across for Robinson to lash home his first.

Just after the hour, the Dockers were afforded breathing room. Blunt’s ball into the box found Robinson in acres of space and he turned and powered the ball past the Spelthorne keeper for a 3-1 lead.

The fourth wasn’t long in arriving. Again, Robinson was involved – as Warwick’s sublime ball over the top sent the winger scampering through on goal. The keeper denied him his hat-trick but Connor expertly lofted home the rebound.

Robinson’s hat-trick was secured with 15 minutes left. Good work from Bailie Rogers down the left culminated in brother Alfie laying the ball into the path of Robinson, who dispatched it.

With 11 minutes to play, he grabbed his fourth, latching on to sub Sean Stephenson’s through ball before beating the shellshocked keeper.

The Dockers rounded off the scoring when Stephenson burst through and played a sublime reverse pass into the path of Alfie Rogers who had the simple task of finishing.

The Dockers’ reward is a visit to Isthmian premier side Cray Wanderers in the first qualifying round. It will be played on September 2, and the Dockers hope to take a good number of fans.

Lancing and Steyning are also through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup after preliminary round victories.

Dave Altendorff’s Lancers had a nightmare start to their tie at Badshot Lea – conceding two penalties, both put away by Kane Fitzgerald, inside the first 12 minutes.

But they fought their way back into it and goals either side of half-time by Charlie Bennett and Henry Watson brought the score to 2-2.

Tyrone Madhani struck what proved the winner with 25 minutes left.

Lancing will be at home to Carshalton Athletic of the Isthmian premier division in the next round on September 2.

Steyning Town 3 Peacehaven & Tels. 0

FA Cup prelim round

by Richard Woodbridge

At a bright and breezy Birchwood Shooting Field, Town advanced to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with an impressive win over Peacehaven.

With a large vocal crowd in attendance and a good following from Peacehaven, Steyning had an ideal start when on five minutes, from a corner, MoM Mark Goldson gave them the lead.

Five minutes later Harry Shooman got on the end of a Rob Clark cross and directed his header past the P&T keeper.

Steyning continued to play fast passing, pressing and attacking football while the visitors had their moments, creating a few chances.

Another late goal from Goldson, completing his second brace in two matches, crowned the win.

The visitors ended the match down to ten men after substitute Tiwa Odufuye was dismissed.

Steyning will be away to Hadley in the first qualifying round.

1 . Newhaven FC v Spelthorne Sports pictures by Paul Trunfull (37).jpg Newhaven FC take on Spelthorne Sports in the FA Cup Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven FC v Spelthorne Sports pictures by Paul Trunfull (41).jpg Newhaven FC take on Spelthorne Sports in the FA Cup Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven FC v Spelthorne Sports pictures by Paul Trunfull (22).jpg Newhaven FC take on Spelthorne Sports in the FA Cup Photo: Paul Trunfull