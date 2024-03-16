47 great photos as Eastbourne Borough take step towards National South safety

David Sesay and Yahya Bamba got the goals as the Sports delighted the home faithful with a hard-working display that puts them within three points of Taunton – who occupy 20th, the last ‘safe’ spot in the table.

Murray’s men have eight games left to scramble clear of the bottom four and have given themselves a platform from which to do that – but they must keep up the momentum when they visit Truro, another of the sides just above them, on Tuesday night.

See the Borough-Taunton match gallery on this page and the ones linked and get all the Priory Lane latest in the Herals, out on Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South victory over Taunton Town at Priory Lane Photo: Nick Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

