47 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Tonbridge Angels

They lost Moussa Diarra to injury and Freddie Carter to a red card – for two bookings – before Ethan Sutcliffe put the Angels in front. An unlucky Ben Dudzinski own goal, after Mo Dabre’s shot came back off the bar, hit him and went in – wrapped it up for Tonbridge in the second half.

The defeat leaves Adam Murray’s team seven points from safety with 12 games left – one more match than a couple of sides above them that they need to overtake.

Borough visit Hampton on Tuesday then host Hemel next Saturday.

See pictures from the Tonbridge clash on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

