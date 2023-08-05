BREAKING
47 pictures as the Simon Leslie era starts with an Eastbourne Borough win over Hampton and Richmond

A goal by debutant Billy Vigar was enough to give Eastbourne Borough a winning National South start in their first competitive game of the Simon Leslie era.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th Aug 2023, 20:13 BST

In front of a remarkable crowd of 1,950, Vigar headed in a Shiloh Remy cross in the first half in what proved the game’s only goal. It was a winning league start for new owner Leslie, new manager Mark Beard and the plethora of fresh faces he has brought into the squad.

The win puts the Sports seventh in the opening-day league table – one of 10 teams to start with three points, nine of whom won either 1-0 or 2-1.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked – and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 2023-24 season opener, a 1-0 National South home win over Hampton and Richmond Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 2023-24 season opener, a 1-0 National South home win over Hampton and Richmond Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 2023-24 season opener, a 1-0 National South home win over Hampton and Richmond Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 2023-24 season opener, a 1-0 National South home win over Hampton and Richmond Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

