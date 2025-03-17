Worthing v Hemel Hempstead Town, National League Southplaceholder image
47 pictures as Worthing beat Hemel Hempstead to march on at top of National South

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:51 BST
Danny Cashman, Temi Babalola and Liam Nash got the goals as Worthing beat Hemel Hempstead Town to go four points clear at the top of National League South.

It was a straightforward victory for the Rebels, who were further boosted by a defeat for nearest challengers Truro. It means seven wins from their final eight will guarantee the title and promotion to the National Premier – while all the chasing pack have one game fewer to play.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from another great afternoon at Woodside Road on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Rebels camp in the Herald, out on Thursday.

Worthing v Hemel Hempstead Town, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

