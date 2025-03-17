47 pictures as Worthing beat Hemel Hempstead to march on at top of National South

It was a straightforward victory for the Rebels, who were further boosted by a defeat for nearest challengers Truro. It means seven wins from their final eight will guarantee the title and promotion to the National Premier – while all the chasing pack have one game fewer to play.
See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from another great afternoon at Woodside Road on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Rebels camp in the Herald, out on Thursday.
Worthing v Hemel Hempstead Town, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Hemel Hempstead Town, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Hemel Hempstead Town, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
