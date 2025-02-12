48 photos from a vital Eastbourne Borough win over Hampton & Richmond

Jason Adigun (2) and Josh Anifowose got the goals that turned an early 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead – and sent Adam Murray’s team up to third in the tightly placked National South table.

It’s another big game on Saturday – when they travel to fifth-placed Boreham Wood.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Eastbourne Borough v Hampton and Richmond on this page and the ones linked – and get all the Boro latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

