48 photos from a vital Eastbourne Borough win over Hampton & Richmond

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:50 BST
Eastbourne Borough bounced back from their defeat at Torquay with a 3-1 Priory Lane victory over Hampton and Richmond.

Jason Adigun (2) and Josh Anifowose got the goals that turned an early 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead – and sent Adam Murray’s team up to third in the tightly placked National South table.

It’s another big game on Saturday – when they travel to fifth-placed Boreham Wood.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Eastbourne Borough v Hampton and Richmond on this page and the ones linked – and get all the Boro latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

