Win one, lose one. It’s often been the story of Eastbourne Borough’s National South season – and it was certainly the story of Easter for Danny Bloor’s team.

They had a terrific 2-1 win over Dartford on Good Friday – beating one of the division’s top teams – but lost 1-0 at Welling on Easter Monday.

Three points from six leave Borough still just outside the play-off places, and probably needing to win their final three games to force their way into the promotion knockouts.

Photographers Lydia and Nick Redman were at both Easter games and you can see their photos on this page and the ones linked.

