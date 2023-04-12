Edit Account-Sign Out
48 pictures from Eastbourne Borough FC's busy but mixed Easter in National League South

Win one, lose one. It’s often been the story of Eastbourne Borough’s National South season – and it was certainly the story of Easter for Danny Bloor’s team.

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST

They had a terrific 2-1 win over Dartford on Good Friday – beating one of the division’s top teams – but lost 1-0 at Welling on Easter Monday.

Three points from six leave Borough still just outside the play-off places, and probably needing to win their final three games to force their way into the promotion knockouts.

Photographers Lydia and Nick Redman were at both Easter games and you can see their photos on this page and the ones linked. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

