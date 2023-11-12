48 pictures of action and celebrations as Eastbourne Borough pick up vital win

Eastbourne Borough picked their first win for five games, beating Braintree Town 3-1 at Priory Lane on Saturday.

William Vigar gave Mark Beard’s side the perfect start with a goal after just two minutes. Tom Blackwell equalised on 20 minutes but Fletcher Holman scored on the brink of half-time to give Borough the edge going into the second half.

It stayed at 2-1 until the 80th minute when Leone Gravata popped up to secure all three points for Borough. The win lifted Borough to 17th place in the National League South table.

Photographer Lydia Redman was there to catch the action – here is a selection of her pictures.

