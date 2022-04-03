49 more pictures from Littlehampton Town's Golden day in the FA Vase

Pictures by Stephen Goodger from Littlehampton Town's FA Vase semi-final win over Loughborough Students at a packed Sportsfield

You can't have too many pictures from an occasion such as Littlehampton Town reaching Wembley for the first time in their history - at least that's our excuse as we bring you another great collection of images from The Sportsfield's day to remember.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 5:10 pm

This set are from Stephen Goodger, who's been to many LTFC games this season and has captured much of their run to Wembley in pictures. Check out his action, fans and celebration pictures - you may even see yourself if you were there - on this page and the ones linked. And if you missed it earlier here is a link to some pictures by Chris Hatton and here is manager Mitch Hand's post-match interview.

WembleyFA Vase
