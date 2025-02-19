49 photos from a brilliant 5-0 Eastbourne Borough win at Enfield

A hat-trick by George Alexander led the way and there were also goals from Camron Gbadebo and Yahaya Bamba sealed the victory, which lifted Adam Murray’s team back up to second place in the National South table.

Next up they host Hemel Hempstead at Priory Lane on Saturday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the win at Enfield on this page and those linked – and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

1 . Lydia Redman Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

