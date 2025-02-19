Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League SouthEnfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South
Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

49 photos from a brilliant 5-0 Eastbourne Borough win at Enfield

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:38 BST
It was the perfect way for Eastbourne Borough to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at Boreham Wood – a fine 5-0 win away to Enfield Town.

A hat-trick by George Alexander led the way and there were also goals from Camron Gbadebo and Yahaya Bamba sealed the victory, which lifted Adam Murray’s team back up to second place in the National South table.

Next up they host Hemel Hempstead at Priory Lane on Saturday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the win at Enfield on this page and those linked – and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughBoreham WoodGeorge AlexanderAdam Murray
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice