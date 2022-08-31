Edit Account-Sign Out
49 pictures of Crawley Town v Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy including penalty drama, crowd pictures and celebrations

Crawley Town enjoyed a bonus point win in their first EFL Trophy group game after a 6-5 penalty shootout win against League One Portsmouth at the Broadfield Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:50 am

The game ended 2-2 after penalties from Dom Telford and David Bremang bookended the game. Raf Khaleel was the hero, scoring the winning penalty as the shootout went into sudden death.

Crawley get two points – one for the draw and one for the shootout.

You can see a full recap of the game here.

Crawley Town drew 2-2 with Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy before beating them 6-5 on penalties. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town drew 2-2 with Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy before beating them 6-5 on penalties. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town drew 2-2 with Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy before beating them 6-5 on penalties. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley Town drew 2-2 with Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy before beating them 6-5 on penalties. Picture by Cory Pickford

