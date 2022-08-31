49 pictures of Crawley Town v Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy including penalty drama, crowd pictures and celebrations
Crawley Town enjoyed a bonus point win in their first EFL Trophy group game after a 6-5 penalty shootout win against League One Portsmouth at the Broadfield Stadium.
The game ended 2-2 after penalties from Dom Telford and David Bremang bookended the game. Raf Khaleel was the hero, scoring the winning penalty as the shootout went into sudden death.
Crawley get two points – one for the draw and one for the shootout.
