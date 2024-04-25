Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And he says he will waste no time as he continues his preparations for next season as he strives to take his outfit forward.

The triumph on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Dan Gifford, Tommy-Lee Higgs, Alfie Bridgman and Jasper Mather, gave the visitors the second away day victory on the spin following Saturday's 5-1 trouncing of Cray Wanderers.

Blake knows that if he can get more consistency from his side next season there must be a realistic chance of them troubling the play-off positions this time next year. Bognor fell away from that position recently after a run of poor results when it looked like they were in a strong place to challenge for this season’s play-offs.

Bognor on the front foot at Concord | Picture: Lyn Phillips

He said: “The challenge now is to continue to build during the summer and add some more quality to the squad to come back stronger and maintain this momentum. We have already made some key signings and more will follow that’s for sure.”

First Blake wants his players to go again this Saturday when they entertain Folkestone Invicta at the MKM Arena in the last game of the campaign.

Blake was able to bring back the injured Ryan Hall in as his keeper for this game, with Archie Bennett, who has done a sterling job as his replacement, dropping to the bench.

And he saw his side take the lead thanks to Dan Gifford on 18 minutes after a long ball from Oliver Downs saw the diminutive striker hammer home with his left foot.

Rocks fans enjoying their team's dominance at Cray Wanderers | Picture: Lyn Phillips

The visitors raced in to a 2-0 lead in quick fashion after the break when Tommy-Lee Higgs struck on 46 minutes before Alfie Bridgman, on for Higgs after an hour, found the net on 67 minutes to make it 3-0 following great build up play from Oliver Downs and Matt Burgess.

Jasper Mather wrapped up the scoring on 71 minutes from the spot to complete a rewarding trip to Essex for the Nye Camp aces.

Now Blake wants his players to replicate this form as the curtain comes down on the season.

He said: “I thought the lads' attitude was first class. The most pleasing aspect about the game, on a difficult pitch, was how we went about things. The attitude, commitment and work rate were phenomenal and that was very pleasing indeed. We worked very hard to get this win and it was admirable to see.”

Blake reserved special praise for man-of-the-match Craig Robson after he turned in an imperious display at the heart of the back for the visitors.

He added: “He is a brilliant player, and we are so lucky have him. He has a great quality, not only as a player but as the person he is as well; just to have around the place is great and we have some real good lads at this football club.

"The lads were brilliant but Robbo topped it all off for us at the back. His experience and know-how always give you that little bit of reassurance and I think he was colossal out there.

“But I have to say everybody contributed in a really good performance. Now we have to try to build for next season and that's what we are trying to do, we have a good nucleus of a good team for next season.

"Now we have to take this form in to Saturday against Folkestone and give the supporters something to cheer about at home in the final game of the season."