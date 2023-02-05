50 pictures from Eastbourne Borough v Taunton Town in National League South
Eastbourne Borough slipped to a disappointing home defeat to Taunton Town in their latest Nationsl South outing.
By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago
Ross Stearn (2) and Dylan Morgan were the scorers as the Peacocks condemned the Sports to their second home reverse inside a week. It leaves Danny Bloor’s men ninth in the National South table and they’ll hope for better when they go to Dover next Saturday.
Check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – plus Andy Pelling’s photos in the slideshow in the video player above.
