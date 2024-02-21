BREAKING
51 photos as Eastbourne Borough beat Havant and Waterlooville to claim most important win of season

Moussa Diarra and Decarrey Sheriff fired the goals that gave Eastbourne Borough their most important win of the season – battling back from a goal down to defeat fellow relegation candidates Havant and Waterlooville 2-1 in the battle National League South survival.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Feb 2024, 08:29 GMT

Things looked bleak for the Sports when the Hampshire side, one of only two sides below them in the table, took the lead but Diarra levelled just before the break and Sheriff got what proved to be the winner.

It leaves Adam Murray’s team just three points from the first side outside the bottom four – Taunton Town – and gives them new hope they can stay up.

See pictures from the victory by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

