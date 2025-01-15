Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough, National League SouthTonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough, National League South
51 photos as Eastbourne Borough hit top three with win at Tonbridge Angels

By Steve Bone
Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:23 BST
Eastbourne Borough moved up to third in the National League South with a 2-0 win at Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday night – keeping a sixth successive clean sheet in the process.

Kai Innocent opened the scoring in the first half at Longmead Stadium and new face John Shamalo nabbed a debut goal as the Sports won 2-0.

Tonbridge were no Angels – they had two men sent off.

Adam Murray’s side are on the road again on Saturday when they visit mid-table Slough Town.

See pictures from the win at Tonbridge by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

