51 photos as Eastbourne Borough hit top three with win at Tonbridge Angels

Kai Innocent opened the scoring in the first half at Longmead Stadium and new face John Shamalo nabbed a debut goal as the Sports won 2-0.

Tonbridge were no Angels – they had two men sent off.

Adam Murray’s side are on the road again on Saturday when they visit mid-table Slough Town.

See pictures from the win at Tonbridge by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

1 . Lydia Redman Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (16).jpg Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Lydia Redman Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman