52 fabulous pictures as Lewes host Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup

It may have ended in defeat – but in a way, the result meant to Lewes FC.

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT

Their women’s side may have bowed out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat to Women’s Super League side Manchester United, but what a fabulous account of themselves the team – and the club – gave.

In front of a record Dripping Pan crowd of 2,801 the Rooks made their illustrious visitors work hard for their quarter-final victory on a day when the club showed itself in a glowing light to all those present and to the many watching the live stream on the BBC iplayer and the FA website.

It will give Lewes renewed belief they can carry on pushing to become one of the biggest women’s teams in the country – and will give the club fresh heart in its fight for equality between men’s and women’s football – not least in their quest for differences in FA Cup prize money to be ironed out.

Enjoy – on this page and the ones linked – the story of the day in these great pictures by James Boyes. And don’t miss coverage of the great occasion in the Sussex Express, out on Friday.

Images from a day to savour at Lewes FC as Lewes take on Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup Photo: James Boyes

Images from a day to savour at Lewes FC as Lewes take on Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup Photo: James Boyes

Images from a day to savour at Lewes FC as Lewes take on Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup Photo: James Boyes

Images from a day to savour at Lewes FC as Lewes take on Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup Photo: James Boyes

