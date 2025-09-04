52 more photos from Horsham FC’s Sussex derby success against Eastbourne Borough

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Horsham FC won Sussex bragging rights as they beat Eastbourne Borough 2-0 at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Quickfire second half goals from Jack Brivio and Reece Myles-Meekums secured three valuable National League South points for the Hornets.

Victory moved the Hornets up to 16th in the table. Borough, meanwhile, remain bottom and searching for their first league win of the season.

You can read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s take on events here, while reaction from Borough boss Matt Gray’s can be found here.

See pictures from the Sussex derby – by Nick and Lydia Redman – on this page and those linked.

