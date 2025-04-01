53 photos as Worthing beat Hampton and Richmond to extend National League South lead

After losses at Welling and Hornchurch, which had seen their game in hand disappear and a four-point lead cut to one, the Rebels stuck to their guns and after a long wait for the opener, ran out 2-0 winners.

Danny Cashman converted the first from the spot on 68 minutes after Mo Faal had come off the bench to win the spot kick, then skipper Joel Colbran headed in the clinching goal in injury time.

With Truro drawing, Worthing’s win took them back three points clear of the pack with five games to go – though the first of those games is against Truro, at home, this Saturday.

See Kyle Hemsley’s Worthing-Hampton gallery on this page and those linked and get Chris Agutter’s views in the Worthing Herald and on this website in the next couple of days.

