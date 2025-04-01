Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League SouthWorthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South
Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South

53 photos as Worthing beat Hampton and Richmond to extend National League South lead

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:13 BST
It was the most timely win of the season – Worthing FC bounced back from two straight defeats to beat Hampton and Richmond at Woodside Road and move three points clear at the top of National South.

After losses at Welling and Hornchurch, which had seen their game in hand disappear and a four-point lead cut to one, the Rebels stuck to their guns and after a long wait for the opener, ran out 2-0 winners.

Danny Cashman converted the first from the spot on 68 minutes after Mo Faal had come off the bench to win the spot kick, then skipper Joel Colbran headed in the clinching goal in injury time.

With Truro drawing, Worthing’s win took them back three points clear of the pack with five games to go – though the first of those games is against Truro, at home, this Saturday.

See Kyle Hemsley’s Worthing-Hampton gallery on this page and those linked and get Chris Agutter’s views in the Worthing Herald and on this website in the next couple of days.

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South

1. Worthing v Hampton and Richmond pictures by Kyle Hemsley (49).JPG

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South

2. 2023 [email protected]

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South

3. Worthing v Hampton and Richmond pictures by Kyle Hemsley (48).JPG

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South

4. Worthing v Hampton and Richmond pictures by Kyle Hemsley (47).JPG

Worthing v Hampton and Richmond, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:National League South
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice