Chelmsford City v Worthing, National League South

53 photos as Worthing FC win Adam Hinshelwood's first league game back as boss

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:08 BST
Goals by Joel Colbran and Harry Ransom gave Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing a 2-1 victory at Chelmsford in his first league game since returning as manager.

Colbran gave the Rebels an early lead before Lyle Taylor levelled for Chelmsford. It was 1-1 at the break but Ransom restored the lead just before the hour mark and Worthing were good value as they held on for three points.

They’re up to 13th in a tightly packed middle section of the National South table and are on the road again today (Tues 21) when they go to Chesham.

See Jay Wrighte’s match gallery from the win at Chelmsford on this page and those linked and get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

