Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic, National League South

53 photos from Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic in National League South

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Aug 2025, 08:45 BST
It’s been a poor start to the new National South season for Eastbourne Borough – with Dover Athletic becoming the second side in four days to beat them at Priory Lane.

The 1-0 loss to the Kent side follows a 2-1 reverse to Hornchurch on Saturday, in stark contrast to last season, when they went the whole of the regular league season without a home defeat.

Matt Gray’s team have just one point from their first three games and will look to kick their season into life over the bank holiday weekend – they visit Bath City on Saturday and entertain Slough Town on Monday.

See pictures from the Borough-Dover clash on this page and those linked, and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (51).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

