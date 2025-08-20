53 photos from Eastbourne Borough v Dover Athletic in National League South

The 1-0 loss to the Kent side follows a 2-1 reverse to Hornchurch on Saturday, in stark contrast to last season, when they went the whole of the regular league season without a home defeat.

Matt Gray’s team have just one point from their first three games and will look to kick their season into life over the bank holiday weekend – they visit Bath City on Saturday and entertain Slough Town on Monday.

See pictures from the Borough-Dover clash on this page and those linked, and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

