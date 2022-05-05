53 pictures from Lewes v Liverpool - fans, action, mascots and celebrations

It was a day everyone connected with the club can be proud of - and you can read CEO Maggie Murphy's verdict on the occasion in a special feature on the back page of the Sussex Express on Friday. In the meantime enjoy these fantastic pictures by James Boyes, showing the match, the goals, the mascots, the crowd and the celebrations.
Pictures by James Boyes from a memorable day at The Dripping Pan, where Lewes rounded off their FA Women's Championship campaign by beating Liverpool 2-1
