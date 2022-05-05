Pictures by James Boyes from a memorable day at The Dripping Pan, where Lewes rounded off their FA Women's Championship campaign by beating Liverpool 2-1

53 pictures from Lewes v Liverpool - fans, action, mascots and celebrations

What a day it was at The Dripping Pan last Sunday - a record Lewes Women packed into the ground to see them beat the champions 2-1 in their final game of the season, with a 70-yard goal by the goalkeeper for good measure.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:10 am

It was a day everyone connected with the club can be proud of - and you can read CEO Maggie Murphy's verdict on the occasion in a special feature on the back page of the Sussex Express on Friday. In the meantime enjoy these fantastic pictures by James Boyes, showing the match, the goals, the mascots, the crowd and the celebrations.

