54 action photos from Eastbourne Borough's National League South win over Aveley

The Sports conceded early but hit back through Dan Quick in the first half and Fin Ballard-McBride after the break to claim three points which put them up to eighth in the table.

Adam Murray’s side looked much sharper than they had in the midweek defeat at Farnborough and now look to build on this win with Easter Monday’s visit to Weymouth.

See pictures from the Aveley win by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Borough latest in the Herald, out on Friday.

