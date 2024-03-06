54 photos as Eastbourne Borough suffer a setback at Hampton and Richmond

Borough battled well in south-west London but had Brad Barry sent off with three minutes to go and then Mason Bloomfield scored in the 97th minute. It leaves Adam Murray’s team still seven points from safety with games running out.

Now come three successive home matches – with Hemel, Dover and Taunton visiting Priory Lane on Saturday and next Tuesday and Saturday.

See pictures from the Hampton & Richmond game by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the camp in the Herald, out on Friday.

