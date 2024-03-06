Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 loss at Hampton and Richmond BoroughAction from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 loss at Hampton and Richmond Borough
54 photos as Eastbourne Borough suffer a setback at Hampton and Richmond

Eastbourne Borough’s National League South survival bid suffered another setback in the cruellest manner when they conceded a goal deep into injury time to lose 1-0 at Hampton and Richmond Borough.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Mar 2024, 08:19 GMT

Borough battled well in south-west London but had Brad Barry sent off with three minutes to go and then Mason Bloomfield scored in the 97th minute. It leaves Adam Murray’s team still seven points from safety with games running out.

Now come three successive home matches – with Hemel, Dover and Taunton visiting Priory Lane on Saturday and next Tuesday and Saturday.

See pictures from the Hampton & Richmond game by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the camp in the Herald, out on Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 loss at Hampton and Richmond Borough Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 loss at Hampton and Richmond Borough Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 loss at Hampton and Richmond Borough Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 loss at Hampton and Richmond Borough Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

