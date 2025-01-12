54 photos as Horsham beat Billericay to make it six wins in a row

A crowd of more than 1,500 saw Dominic Di Paola’s side edge a tight game with Harding’s 58th-minute goal to strengthen their promotion bid.
They sit fifth in the table but just eight points behind the leaders with a game in hand. They go to Hendon on Tuesday looking for a seventh straight win.
See pictures by John Lines from Horsham-Billericay on this page and the ones linked and get the news from the Hornets camp in the West Sussex County Times every Thursday.
1. Horsham v Billericay pictures by John Lines (8).JPG
Horsham v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
2. Horsham v Billericay pictures by John Lines (28).JPG
Horsham v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
3. Horsham v Billericay pictures by John Lines (3).JPG
Horsham v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
4. Horsham v Billericay pictures by John Lines (5).JPG
Horsham v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.