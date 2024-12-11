Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regus Town, Sussex Senior Cupplaceholder image
Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regus Town, Sussex Senior Cup

54 photos from Eastbourne Borough's Sussex Cup win over Bognor

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:41 BST
Adam Murray’s Eastbourne Borough team are one win from a return to the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final.

A double by Alfie Pavey was enough for them to beat Isthmian premier visitors Bognor Regis Town 2-1 at Priory Lane and clinch a spot in the semi-finals.

See picture on this page and those linked by Lydia and Nick Redman – and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regis Town, Sussex Senior Cup, pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (17).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regus Town, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regus Town, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regus Town, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regus Town, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

