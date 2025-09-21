Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League Southplaceholder image
Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

54 pictures as Eastbourne Borough and Salisbury share National League South spoils

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Sep 2025, 18:30 BST
It’s another point – but it comes from another 0-0 draw… and that made it another frustrating afternoon for the Eastbourne Borough faithful.

Matt Gray’s team may be defending well at the moment – they’ve conceded only 11 in their opening nine games – but the concern is at the other end, where they have scored just four goals.

There was another blank for them on Saturday against Salisbury, the side one place above them at the bottom of the National South table.

See pictures from the draw by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked, and get the Borough latest in the Herald – out on Friday.

Next up for the Sports is an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie away to Southern League premier south side Sholing next Saturday.

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:National League SouthEastbourne BoroughSouthern League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice