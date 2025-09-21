54 pictures as Eastbourne Borough and Salisbury share National League South spoils

Matt Gray’s team may be defending well at the moment – they’ve conceded only 11 in their opening nine games – but the concern is at the other end, where they have scored just four goals.

There was another blank for them on Saturday against Salisbury, the side one place above them at the bottom of the National South table.

See pictures from the draw by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked, and get the Borough latest in the Herald – out on Friday.

Next up for the Sports is an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie away to Southern League premier south side Sholing next Saturday.

1 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman