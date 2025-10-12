Images by John Lines from Horsham FC's draw at Dover Athleticplaceholder image
54 pictures from Horsham FC's draw at Dover Athletic

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Oct 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 13:43 BST
Horsham came home from Dover with a National League South point – but did so thinking it could so easily have been three.

The point actuallty left them as Sussex’s highest-placed non-league side – sitting above both Worthing and Eastbourne Borough, sitting 13th in the table. But there was a still a little disappointment they not had held on for the win.

Horsham took a 72nd-minute lead through captain James Hammond’s superb curling shot.

With three of the six added minutes played, Charlie Hester-Cook shot against the post for the Hornets but within 60 seconds, Dover were level when a free kick almost on the byline was swung in and forced over the line by Jacob Mensah.

See photos from the draw – all taken by John Lines – on this page and those linked, and get the latest from the Hornets camp in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

