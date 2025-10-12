54 pictures from Horsham FC's draw at Dover Athletic

The point actuallty left them as Sussex’s highest-placed non-league side – sitting above both Worthing and Eastbourne Borough, sitting 13th in the table. But there was a still a little disappointment they not had held on for the win.
Horsham took a 72nd-minute lead through captain James Hammond’s superb curling shot.
With three of the six added minutes played, Charlie Hester-Cook shot against the post for the Hornets but within 60 seconds, Dover were level when a free kick almost on the byline was swung in and forced over the line by Jacob Mensah.
