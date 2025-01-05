Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v St Albans City, National League South
55 great photos from Eastbourne Borough's win over St Albans City

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Jan 2025, 18:13 GMT
Courtney Clarke’s first Eastbourne Borough goal secured a 1-0 National South win at home to St Albans City.

Adam Murray’s team were made to work hard by City but ground out a victory that leaves them fifth in the table, just three points behind leaders Torquay.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (47).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (49).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v St Albans City, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

