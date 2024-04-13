55 photos as Eastbourne Borough beat Chippenham to take step towards safety

Sam Beard, Moussa Diarra and Yahya Bamba got the goals as the Wiltshire side were seen off in a vital victory for Adam Murray’s men, for whom Sam Beard was presented the supporters’ player of the year award before kick-off.

The three points put Borough on 48 points and they are still one place above the drop zone. With Dartford the third team to be relegated, only one more spot has to be taken – and it’s between Taunton, Borough, Hemel, Truro, Weymouth and Welling as the last week of the season arrives.

Taunton are in the last spot at the moment and are three points behind Eastbourne but have three to play as opposed to Borough’s two. BUT Borough are only a point behind Hemel, who have only one to play – which means if Murray’s men win their final two games (away to Weston and Braintree) they are sure to stay up. But it will all go to a dramatic final day.

See pictures from the Sports-Chippenham clash by Nick and Lydia Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald on Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg Eastbourne Borough beat Chippenham Town 3-0 in National League South Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg Eastbourne Borough beat Chippenham Town 3-0 in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (30).jpg Eastbourne Borough beat Chippenham Town 3-0 in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman