Eastbourne Borough v Bath City, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Bath City, National League South
55 photos as Eastbourne Borough leave it very late to beat Bath City

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Nov 2024, 11:58 BST
Eastbourne Borough beat Bath City at storm-hit Priory Lane – and it was George Alexander who blew away the Romans with a 95th minute winner.

The National South clash, played in awful conditions, looked set to end 0-0 but Alexander turned one point into three with his tenth goal of the season.

It left Adam Murray’s team third in the table, still just three points behind leaders Weston.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get all the Borough reaction in the Herald, out every Friday morning.

