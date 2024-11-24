55 photos as Eastbourne Borough leave it very late to beat Bath City

The National South clash, played in awful conditions, looked set to end 0-0 but Alexander turned one point into three with his tenth goal of the season.

It left Adam Murray’s team third in the table, still just three points behind leaders Weston.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get all the Borough reaction in the Herald, out every Friday morning.

