55 photos from Eastbourne Borough's win over Slough Town in National League South

Eastbourne Borough remain just outside the National South play-off zone after two second half goals carried them to victory over Slough Town at Priory Lane.
Charlie Walker’s opener and a late second by Norman Wabo earned a 2-0 win that gave Danny Bloor’s men 58 points – just two behnd Worthing, who occupy the final play-off place of seventh after a 4-2 defeat at Chelmsford.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Borough’s win on this page and the ones linked, and get the Sports latest in the Herald – out every Friday.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
