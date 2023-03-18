Edit Account-Sign Out
55 photos from Eastbourne Borough's win over Slough Town in National League South

Eastbourne Borough remain just outside the National South play-off zone after two second half goals carried them to victory over Slough Town at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Mar 2023, 20:02 GMT

Charlie Walker’s opener and a late second by Norman Wabo earned a 2-0 win that gave Danny Bloor’s men 58 points – just two behnd Worthing, who occupy the final play-off place of seventh after a 4-2 defeat at Chelmsford.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Borough’s win on this page and the ones linked, and get the Sports latest in the Herald – out every Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (32).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

