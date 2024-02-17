BREAKING
Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League SouthAction from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South
Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South

55 pictures as Eastbourne Borough fall short against Chelmsford City

The pressure is growing on Eastbourne Borough at the bottom of National League South after a 3-0 home defeat to Chelmsford City.
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Feb 2024, 20:41 GMT

The Sports are now six points adrift of the safety line – and a win at home to fellow strugglers Havant and Waterlooville is a must.

It was goalless until seven minutes into the second half – and then the Clarets took control to leave the home faithful frustrated.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South

1. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (12).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South

2. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (14).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South

3. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (16).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South

4. Eastbourne Borough v Chelmsford City pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (35).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home loss to Chelmsford City in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughNational League SouthClarets