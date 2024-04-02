55 pictures from a vital Eastbourne Borough win at Hampton and Richmond

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at DartfordAction from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at Dartford
A double by Yahya Bamba gave Eastbourne Borough one of their most important wins of the season as they triumphed 2-0 away to relegation rivals Dartford.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 07:43 BST

The victory was enough to lift them out of the National South relegation zone and give Adam Murray and co new hope they can stay up.

See pictures from the win by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

1. Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (31).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at Dartford Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

2. Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (62).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at Dartford Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

3. Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (45).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at Dartford Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

4. Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (50).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at Dartford Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

