56 photos as Eastbourne Borough put four past Farnborough to close in on top spot

Jayden Davis opened the scoring and Courtney Clarke, Jason Adigun and Michael Klass added further goals as Adam Murray’s team ran out comfortable winners.

That puts Eastbourne Borough third and just two points behind Worthing after their surprise loss at Welling, although the Rebels do have a game in hand over all their rivals.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Borough-Farnborough game on this page and those linked from it, and get all the latest from the camp in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

