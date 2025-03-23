Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League Southplaceholder image
Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South

56 photos as Eastbourne Borough put four past Farnborough to close in on top spot

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 12:32 BST
A second half super show gave Eastbourne Borough a 4-0 victory over Farnborough as the Sports celebrated Non League Day in style at Priory Lane – and put them within two points of leaders Worthing.

Jayden Davis opened the scoring and Courtney Clarke, Jason Adigun and Michael Klass added further goals as Adam Murray’s team ran out comfortable winners.

That puts Eastbourne Borough third and just two points behind Worthing after their surprise loss at Welling, although the Rebels do have a game in hand over all their rivals.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Borough-Farnborough game on this page and those linked from it, and get all the latest from the camp in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughWorthingAdam Murray
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice