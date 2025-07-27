56 photos from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 friendly draw with Kingstonian

A trialist got Borough’s first and George Alexander – top scorer last season for the Sports – got off the mark for the 25-26 warm-up campaign with a second half strike.

Matt Gray’s men have yet to win in pre-season but results are not yet seen as important and this was another useful exercise for the manager, as he works towards getting his squad together ahead of the National League South kick-off on August 9.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

