56 photos from Eastbourne Borough's fruitless trip to Chelmsford in National League South
It was another day to forget for Eastbourne Borough FC as they crashed to a 5-0 defeat away to Chelmsford.
By Steve Bone
38 minutes ago
This was their third defeat in eight days and their eighth league loss of the season and it led to manager Danny Bloor apologising to fans after the game and the club reimbursing their travel costs. Check out pictures from the match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.
