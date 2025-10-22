Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League Southplaceholder image
Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

56 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National South clash at Maidstone United

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:27 BST
Tommy Widdirngton suffered his first defeat since his return to the Eastbourne Borough manager’s office as they went down 3-0 at Maidstone United on Tuesday.

After Saturday’s morale-boosting 1-0 win at Maidenhead in Widdrington’s first game in his second spell at Priory Lane, this was another reminder that Borough have a lot of hard work ahead just to work their way to a position of safety in the National South table.

It left the Sports one of the bottom with eight points and needing a result in their next game – at home to Chesham on Saturday.

See 56 pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Maidstone-Borough game on this page and those linked. Get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Maidstone United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne Borough
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice