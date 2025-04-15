56 photos from Worthing's vital National South win over Chippenham Town

Temi Babalola and Mo Faal scored two goals apiece as Chris Agutter’s side stayed level on points with leader Truro City, who had won at Woodside a week earlier.

There’s now just three games left – and next up for the Rebels is the biggest Sussex non-league match in years, a derby at Eastbourne Borough on Good Friday.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing 4 Chippenham 1 on this page and the ones linked – and get Agutter’s views in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.

