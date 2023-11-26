56 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Hemel Hempstead Town

Eastbourne Borough’s struggle for form in National South continued when they lost to a single second-half goal at Hemel Hempstead.
The defeat, Borough’s 11th of the season in the league, leaves Mark Beard’s men 20th in the table and hoping for an upturn in fortunes soon – starting when they host Torquay at Priory Lane on Tuesday night.
See pictures from Hemel v Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get more on Borough on this website during the week and in the Herald, out on Friday.
