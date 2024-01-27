57 great photos from a crucial Eastbourne Borough win over Farnborough
What a timely win … Eastbourne Borough gained their first victory in seven National League South games when they overcame Farnborough at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Jan 2024, 20:20 GMT
Archie Procter gave Adam Murray’s team a dream start with a third minute opener but Farnborough soon levelled. In a tense second half Siya Ligendza converted a 73rd minute penalty and Borough held on for a win – their first since December 16. It means they cut the gap bwtween themselves and the safety line to four points.
See pictures from the match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction in the Herald, out on Friday.
