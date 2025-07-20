Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

57 photos from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season visit to Dartford

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
Dartford was the destination for Eastbourne Borough’s latest pre-season workout – and it was another useful exercise despite a 1-0 defeat.

An early Samir Carruthers goal gave the Darts the win but Matt Gray was able to have a good look at pretty much his whole squad, making seven changes after an hour to ensure that all who needed minutes got them.

Borough’s focus now turns to home friendlies – with Tommy Widdrington returning to Priory Lane with his Aldershot Town side on Tuesday then Kingstonian visiting on Saturday.

See pictures from the Dartford-Eastbourne Borough clash on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

Lydia Redman

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

Lydia Redman

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

