57 photos from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season visit to Dartford

An early Samir Carruthers goal gave the Darts the win but Matt Gray was able to have a good look at pretty much his whole squad, making seven changes after an hour to ensure that all who needed minutes got them.
Borough’s focus now turns to home friendlies – with Tommy Widdrington returning to Priory Lane with his Aldershot Town side on Tuesday then Kingstonian visiting on Saturday.
See pictures from the Dartford-Eastbourne Borough clash on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.
1. Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg
Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
2. Lydia Redman
Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
3. Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg
Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
4. Lydia Redman
Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.