57 photos from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season visit to Dartford

An early Samir Carruthers goal gave the Darts the win but Matt Gray was able to have a good look at pretty much his whole squad, making seven changes after an hour to ensure that all who needed minutes got them.

Borough’s focus now turns to home friendlies – with Tommy Widdrington returning to Priory Lane with his Aldershot Town side on Tuesday then Kingstonian visiting on Saturday.

See pictures from the Dartford-Eastbourne Borough clash on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

Dartford v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg