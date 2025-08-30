58 photos as Horsham take point from Salisbury clash in National League South

It’s four poinrs from their past two home games now for Dominic Di Paola’s side as they adapt to life at step two of the non-league pyramid – and they’re at home again on Tursday when bottom side Eastbourne Borough visit.
See pictures from the 1-1 draw with Salisbury – by John Lines – on this page and those linked. Get all the Hornets news in the West Sussex County Times, out Thursday.
