Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League Southplaceholder image
Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South

58 photos as Horsham take point from Salisbury clash in National League South

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Aug 2025, 19:15 BST
A Reece Meekums goal earned Horsham a point in a lively National South clash at home to Salisbury.

It’s four poinrs from their past two home games now for Dominic Di Paola’s side as they adapt to life at step two of the non-league pyramid – and they’re at home again on Tursday when bottom side Eastbourne Borough visit.

See pictures from the 1-1 draw with Salisbury – by John Lines – on this page and those linked. Get all the Hornets news in the West Sussex County Times, out Thursday.

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South

1. Horsham FC v Salisbury pictures by John Lines (49).JPG

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South

2. Horsham FC v Salisbury pictures by John Lines (4).JPG

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South

3. Horsham FC v Salisbury pictures by John Lines (70).JPG

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South Photo: Picasa : John Lines

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South

4. Horsham FC v Salisbury pictures by John Lines (41).JPG

Horsham FC v Salisbury FC, National League South Photo: Picasa : John Lines

