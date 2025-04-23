Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League SouthSalisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South
Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

59 photos from Eastbourne Borough win at Salisbury that's put them in final-day drama in National South title race

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
If anyone thought the excitement levels in the National South title race couldn’t possibly last until the final day, they reckoned without the resolve of the six clubs involved – Eastbourne Borough and Worthing among them.

And the Sports’ 1-0 win at Salisbury on Easter Monday – courtesy of a second half Michael Klass goal – puts them at the heart of this Saturday’s drama.

Borough will host Weston knowing a win could hand them the title and the automatic promotion spot that goes with it. They’d need Truro and Torquay to drop points for a Priory Lane victory to secure the title – while Worthing (level on points with EBFC), Boreham Wood and Dorking (both two points behind) are in the mix too.

A win at Salisbury was essential to keep the dream alive and Klass’ goal was enough, to the delight of boss Adam Murray and the travelling fans.

See pictures from the win – by Lydia and Nick Redman – on this page and the ones linked.

And don’t miss Friday’s Eastbourne Herald for all the build-up – including Simon Leslie’s message to the fans.

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

1. Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (56).jpg

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

2. Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (58).jpg

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

3. Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (59).jpg

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

4. Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (57).jpg

Salisbury v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughWorthingAdam MurrayBoreham Wood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice