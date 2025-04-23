59 photos from Eastbourne Borough win at Salisbury that's put them in final-day drama in National South title race

And the Sports’ 1-0 win at Salisbury on Easter Monday – courtesy of a second half Michael Klass goal – puts them at the heart of this Saturday’s drama.

Borough will host Weston knowing a win could hand them the title and the automatic promotion spot that goes with it. They’d need Truro and Torquay to drop points for a Priory Lane victory to secure the title – while Worthing (level on points with EBFC), Boreham Wood and Dorking (both two points behind) are in the mix too.

A win at Salisbury was essential to keep the dream alive and Klass’ goal was enough, to the delight of boss Adam Murray and the travelling fans.

See pictures from the win – by Lydia and Nick Redman – on this page and the ones linked.

And don’t miss Friday’s Eastbourne Herald for all the build-up – including Simon Leslie’s message to the fans.

