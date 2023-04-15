60 photos as Eastbourne Borough keep play-off hopes firing with win over Hemel Hempstead Town
Goals by Leone Gravata, Charlie Walker and Shiloh Remy – the last from the spot – earned Eastbourne Borough three valuable points in their bid to sneak into the National League South play-offs for a second successive year.
The win over Hemel Hempstead Town at Priory Lane left Borough eighth and still just one point off the top seven – into which they must force their way to get into the end-of-season promotion knockouts.
Borough have two games left and if they win both, a play-off place could be theirs, possibly alongside Sussex rivals Worthing.