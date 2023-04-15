60 photos as Eastbourne Borough keep play-off hopes firing with win over Hemel Hempstead Town

The win over Hemel Hempstead Town at Priory Lane left Borough eighth and still just one point off the top seven – into which they must force their way to get into the end-of-season promotion knockouts.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and stick with this website as the season reaches its exciting conculsion – Borough have two games left and if they win both, a play-off place could be theirs, possibly alongside Sussex rivals Worthing. Get the Sports latest in the Herald, out every Friday.