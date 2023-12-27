BREAKING
Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing DayWorthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day
Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day

61 great pictures from Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

Worthing were too strong for Eastbourne Borough at Woodside Road, running out 3-0 winners to strengthen their place in the National South play-off places and give the Sports more worries near the foot of the table.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT

Joe Rye, Joe Felix and Ricky Aguiar got the goals as Adam Hinshelwood’s side moved up to fourth place. The sides meet again at Priory Lane on Monday.

See pictures from the Boxing Day derby by Mike Gunn and Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the football latest in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day

1. Worthing v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day

2. Worthing v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Mike Gunn (27).jpg

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day

3. Worthing v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Mike Gunn (35).jpg

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day

4. Worthing v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Mike Gunn (30).jpg

Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in action at Woodside Road on Boxing Day Photo: Mike Gunn

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughAdam Hinshelwood