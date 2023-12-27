61 great pictures from Worthing v Eastbourne Borough in National League South
Worthing were too strong for Eastbourne Borough at Woodside Road, running out 3-0 winners to strengthen their place in the National South play-off places and give the Sports more worries near the foot of the table.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT
Joe Rye, Joe Felix and Ricky Aguiar got the goals as Adam Hinshelwood’s side moved up to fourth place. The sides meet again at Priory Lane on Monday.
See pictures from the Boxing Day derby by Mike Gunn and Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the football latest in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.
