61 pictures as Horsham move into Isthmian premier top six with win over Cheshunt

A superb 25-yard free-kick by James Hammond fired Horsham to their fourth Isthmian premier win in six – and into the top six in the table.

The former Eastbourne Borough man curled his set-piece in off the underside of the bar four minutes into the second half of a tight match played in searing heat at the Camping World Community Stadium.

It continues Dom Di Paola’s side’s fine start to the season and sets them up nicely for Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie at home to Marlow.

See John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked and get Di Paola’s view in the County Times – out on Thursday.

1 . Horsham v Cheshunt pictures by John Lines (51).JPG Action from Horsham's win over Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa:John Lines

2 . Horsham v Cheshunt pictures by John Lines (25).JPG Action from Horsham's win over Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa:John Lines

3 . Horsham v Cheshunt pictures by John Lines (19).JPG Action from Horsham's win over Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa:John Lines

4 . Horsham v Cheshunt pictures by John Lines (39).JPG Action from Horsham's win over Cheshunt in the Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa:John Lines